American Association Game Recaps

June 19, 2018





St. Paul 15, Lincoln 8- Box Score

The Saint Paul Saints erased a three run deficit to defeat the Lincoln Saltdogs 15-9 on Monday.

The Saints trailed by three twice. The first came when Lincoln scored three in the bottom of the first to take a 3-0 lead. St. Paul responded by scoring four in the second. However, the Saltdogs scored four of their own in the bottom of the fourth to reclaim the three-run lead.

The Saints more than overcame the deficit, scoring five in the sixth and four in the seventh to put the game out of reach at 13-7.

Max Murphy, the two hitter, and Brady Shoemaker, the three hitter in the St. Paul lineup, each had four RBIs in the victory. In total, the Saints collected 18 hits.

Brandon Jacobs hit his league leading 10th home run for Lincoln.

St. Paul's reliever Ryan Schlosser (1-0) was awarded the win.

With the win, the Saints improved to 18-11 overall, while the Saltdogs fell to 18-13.

Kansas City 9, Winnipeg 3- Box Score

The Kansas City T-Bones road a hit parade to a 9-3 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Monday.

The T-Bones hit safely 19 times, with each batter collecting at least one hit.

Kansas City took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Nick Torres hit an RBI single. The lead grew to 4-0 in the top of the fourth, with two runs coming in on a Tucker Pennell single. Kansas City added two in the fifth and three in the sixth to take a nine run lead before the Goldeyes got on the board.

Reggie Abercrombie hit a two run home run for Winnipeg in the bottom of the sixth, his fourth home run of the year.

Tommy Collier (2-3) was awarded the win for the T-Bones after giving up three earned over 6.2 innings.

With the win, Kansas City improved to 16-13 overall, while Winnipeg fell to 16-13.

