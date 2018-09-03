T-Bones Clinch Playoff Spot; Defeat Gary in 16 Innings

September 3, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release





GARY, Ind. - The Kansas City T-Bones have clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2010 and will take on the Sioux City Explorers at T-Bones Stadium Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at 7:05. Tickets are available for $8.00 at tbonesbaseball.com or by visiting the Box Office, which will be open special hours on Labor Day 10:00 am - 2:00 pm.

On Sunday, Kansas City trailed most of the ball game against the Gary SouthShore RailCats, but came back victorious 3-2 in 16 innings.

Gary started it off in the bottom of the second, when Tilman Pugh smashed a solo home run to left-center field to give Gary a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, the RailCats added to their lead as Randy Santiesteban doubled off the center field wall and was pushed home by a Tilman Pugh RBI double.

Gary maintained the 2-0 lead until the sixth when Mason Davis doubled to center and scored on a Noah Perio Jr. sac fly.

In the eighth, Ryan Brett got aboard with a single, then moved to third on a single by Mason Davis. Noah Perio Jr. then hit an infield single that scored Brett and evened up the game 2-2.

Gary threatened to take the lead a couple of times in extra innings but was shut down by T-Bones reliever Pasquale Mazzoccoli. In the 14th, the RailCats had the bases loaded with two out when Mazzoccoli struck out Cole Fabio. In the 15th, Gary led off with a triple by Ronnie Mitchell, but Mazzoccoli struck out two other batters and Andy Paz lined to right field for the third out.

The T-Bones took advantage of that good fortune in the 16th when Mason Davis crushed a go-ahead solo home run down the right field line to put Kansas City up 3-2.

The RailCats were unable to rally a run in the bottom of the 16th and the T-Bones chalked up their 62nd win of the season 3-2 over Gary. The two teams are back at it again Monday at 1:10. You can listen to all of the action with the voice of the T-Bones, Dan Vaughan Jr., at http://mixlr.com/t-bones-baseball/.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 3, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.