RedHawks Finish 2018 Season with Loss to Canaries

September 3, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release





FARGO, N.D. - Fargo-Moorhead pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts as the RedHawks dropped the 2018 season finale 7-1 to the Sioux Falls Canaries in front of 3,388 fans at Newman Outdoor Field. Trey McNutt struck out 12 batters over 7.1 innings despite earning the loss this afternoon.

Both teams scored a run in the fifth inning, Fargo-Moorhead's coming on an RBI-double from Derrick Fox, before the Canaries hung four runs on McNutt in the sixth to take a commanding 5-1 lead. Sioux Falls added two more runs in the ninth inning to finish off the victory and snap a five-game losing streak.

Sioux Falls outhit the RedHawks 14-5 and the visitors' bullpen kept the RedHawks off the scoreboard after starter Mark Seyler left the game with four innings remaining.

Fargo-Moorhead finishes the 2018 regular season with a record of 51-49 and third place in the American Association's North Division.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 3, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.