AirHogs Drop Penultimate Game of 2018

September 3, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Texas AirHogs News Release





GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The Texas AirHogs dropped their final home game of 2018 to the Cleburne RailRoaders 8-5 Sunday. Texas closes the 2018 season in Cleburne Monday at 1:05 p.m.

Zhang Tao (3-3) got the start for the AirHogs and allowed five runs (four earned) over three innings. He struck out five and walked four. Josh Hodges (5-6) earned the win for Cleburne with six innings of five-hit ball. He struck out three while allowing three runs (two earned).

Liang Pei picked up three RBIs in the loss. His two-RBI single in the fifth helped Texas briefly cut an early 6-0 deficit to 6-3.

Liu Guoqing and Sean Stutzman gave out a combined three runs in the fifth and sixth before Taylor Wright, Tyler Matzek and Carlos Contreras fired three innings of scoreless ball to complete the game on the mound for Texas.

Stewart Ijames and Correlle Prime each picked up a hit and an RBI. Cleburne was led by Cameron Monger, who enjoyed a three-hit, two-RBI evening. Cleburne left 11 aboard in the game. The AirHogs stranded four.

Texas (25-74) travels to Cleburne (32-66) Monday to close the season. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. The starter for the AirHogs is TBA. RHP James Daniel Williams (0-0, 1.50 ERA) is expected to start for the RailRoaders. A live stream of the game will be available at mixlr.com/TXAirHogs.

For the latest news on the AirHogs - powered by Beijing Shougang Eagles, visit AirHogsBaseball.com and follow the team on Twitter and Facebook @TXAirHogs.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 3, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.