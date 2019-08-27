AirHogs Drop Series Opener to T-bones 6-1

Through the first 5 innings of tonight's game the AirHogs were locked in a scoreless pitchers battle between two thriving aces. Unfortunately for the AirHogs Manoah could not get out of the 6th inning, allowing 5 runs in the frame, ultimately losing 6-1.

Manoah entered the 6th inning cruising, allowing 4 hits, no walks, and striking out 3 through the first 5 frames. Unfortunately in the 6th Manoah allowed back-to-back singles to start the frame. Then with one out he allowed 5 of the next 6 batters to reach, bringing home 5 runs.

The AirHogs would answer by putting their first 2 runners on in the bottom of the 6th, however all they could muster was an RBI groundout from Chen Junpeng.

Chris Nowlin would come on for the 7th inning. While he still struggled with his control he looked much better than his first outing in Cleburne 3 nights ago. He did allow a run on no hits and 4 walks

The AirHogs would put runners on in the 7th and 8th innings but were unable to push runs across. The team then struck out in order in the 9th.

The AirHogs take on the Kansas City T-bones in game 2 of the series. The will be the final home series of 2019 for the AirHogs. The Hogs will send Cui Enting to the mound to face off against Jon Perrin for the T-bones.

