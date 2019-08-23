AirHogs Drop Series Finale 6-4

Trevor Simms made his first start of the season as an AirHog and through 4 innings he looked great. Unfortunately the righty couldn't get through the fifth inning en route to a 6-4 defeat at the wings of the Sioux Falls Canaries.

The Birds struck first in the second inning. Alay Lago led off the inning with a hit and then scored on a Clint Coulter double, taking a 1-0 lead.

The AirHogs would answer in the top of the fifth, using a leadoff double from Matt Dean to even the score. Dean would eventually come home on a wild pitch making it 1-1.

Unfortunately for the AirHogs the Canaries bats woke up plating 3 in the 5th and then 2 in the sixth. Coulter would homer as a part of the 2 run 6th.

The AirHogs pushed across single runs in the 7th and the 9th but in the end would fall short tonight.

TheAirHogshit the road for the long ride back to Texas, taking on Cleburne tomorrow , first pitch at 7:05. The AirHogs are sending RHP Travis Ballew to the mound hoping for the win.

