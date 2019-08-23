Boshers Strikes out 10 in Win over Texas
August 23, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Birds finished their six-game homestand with a win over Texas. The Sioux Falls Canaries (36-54) beat the Texas AirHogs (25-66) 6-4 on Friday night.
Alex Boshers pitched seven innings. He allowed only three runs on seven hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out a season-high 10. The only other Canary pitcher to have 10 strikeouts in a game this season was Keaton Steele against Texas on Aug. 8.
Clint Coulter continued to hit well at home. He finished the night 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a home run. It was Coulter's 17th home run of the season.
"We had some really good defense plays, and Boshers came out dealing," Coulter said. "Our bats were swinging; we had to battle the wind a little bit, but we came out on top."
The Birds scored first in the second inning. Alay Lago singled, stole second and scored on a Clint Coulter RBI double.
Texas scored the tying run in the fifth on a wild pitch. The Birds immediately answered in the bottom of the inning with a three-spot. Mike Hart walked to lead off the frame. The next three batters singled, and the Birds led 4-1.
The Birds added to their total in the sixth. Coulter homered to left, Hart singled in the next at-bat and Kevin Taylor singled him home. It was 6-1 after six.
Texas added two runs in the top of the seventh, but the Birds escaped the threat with an inning-ending double play.
Texas scored one more in the ninth, but it wasn't enough. The Birds took the rubber game against Texas, and they won the series 2-1.
UP NEXT
The Canaries will be back in action Saturday. They will take on the Milwaukee Milkmen in game one of the three-game series. The pregame show starts at 5:45 pm and first pitch is set for 6:05 pm. For more information on game tickets, group outings or promotions, call the Canaries Front Office at (605) 336-6060, or visit the Canaries official website at www.sfcanaries.com.
