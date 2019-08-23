Boshers Strikes out 10 in Win over Texas

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Birds finished their six-game homestand with a win over Texas. The Sioux Falls Canaries (36-54) beat the Texas AirHogs (25-66) 6-4 on Friday night.

Alex Boshers pitched seven innings. He allowed only three runs on seven hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out a season-high 10. The only other Canary pitcher to have 10 strikeouts in a game this season was Keaton Steele against Texas on Aug. 8.

Clint Coulter continued to hit well at home. He finished the night 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a home run. It was Coulter's 17th home run of the season.

"We had some really good defense plays, and Boshers came out dealing," Coulter said. "Our bats were swinging; we had to battle the wind a little bit, but we came out on top."

The Birds scored first in the second inning. Alay Lago singled, stole second and scored on a Clint Coulter RBI double.

Texas scored the tying run in the fifth on a wild pitch. The Birds immediately answered in the bottom of the inning with a three-spot. Mike Hart walked to lead off the frame. The next three batters singled, and the Birds led 4-1.

The Birds added to their total in the sixth. Coulter homered to left, Hart singled in the next at-bat and Kevin Taylor singled him home. It was 6-1 after six.

Texas added two runs in the top of the seventh, but the Birds escaped the threat with an inning-ending double play.

Texas scored one more in the ninth, but it wasn't enough. The Birds took the rubber game against Texas, and they won the series 2-1.

