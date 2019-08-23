'Dogs Walked Off, Swept in Kansas City

August 23, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release





KANSAS CITY, Kansas - Josh Mazzola hit a two-run homer, but the 'Dogs were swept in a 7-4, 11-inning loss to the Kansas City T-Bones at JustBats Field at T-Bones Stadium on Friday night.

Kansas City's Omar Carrizales - in his fourth game with the club - hit a walk-off, three-run homer off of Austin Boyle in the 11th inning. It was only the second homer allowed by Boyle this year, and the first time he's allowed more than one run in any outing.

Mazzola's broke Lincoln's six-game homerless drought with his fourth of the year - a two-run shot to give Lincoln a 2-1 lead in the 4th inning.

The 'Dogs added another run in the 5th on Forrestt Allday's two-out, RBI single. Kansas City tied the game when Dylan Tice drove in a run on an RBI groundout and Mason Davis hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 5th.

Chris Colabello led off the 6th inning with a double and scored on Christian Correa's go-ahead RBI single, but Lincoln tied the game at four with Nick Schulz's run-scoring single in the 8th inning.

Lincoln starter Brad Thoutt allowed three runs over five innings. Martire Garcia gave up a run in the 6th, but Reese Gregory tossed a scoreless 7th inning. Shairon Martis tossed three scoreless frames and struck out three.

Lincoln struck out 16 times in the game, and the 774 strikeouts on the year are now a new franchise record for a single season. The previous high was 767, set back in 2013.

The 'Dogs now return home to open the final homestand in 2019 on Saturday night against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. First-pitch time is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and pregame coverage will begin at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The Saltdogs are playing their 19th season in Lincoln. All ticket and promo information can be found at saltdogs.com, and follow the 'Dogs on Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.