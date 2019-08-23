Dogs Roll over Goldeyes in Rosemont

ROSEMONT, IL - The Chicago Dogs won the rubbermatch of their three-game set against Winnipeg with a 6-1 win over the Goldeyes at Impact Field on Friday night.

After giving up the first run of the game, the Dogs would rattle off the next six en-route to the win and take the season series 7-5.

It was actually a great start for the Goldeyes, who, after being shut out on just three hits one night earlier, found a way to capitalize early on Friday night.

With Tyler Marincov and Wes Darvill on first and second after a leadoff walk and single respectively, Reggie Abercrombie knocked in his 58th RBI of the season with a single that scored Marincov to give the Goldeyes the early 1-0 lead with nobody out.

After the shaky start, Dogs starter Luke Westphal settled down and went on to strike out the side to limit the damage to just one run.

The Dogs tied things up in the bottom half of the first inning. With runners on first and third, Jordan Dean ripped a single to left field, scoring David Olmedo-Barerra to tie things up at one and loading the bases with just one out.

Just as Dogs starter Westphal did in the top half of the inning, Winnipeg starting pitcher Parker French would also get out of the early jam, forcing a pair of pop outs to keep the Dogs from adding to the lead.

In the top of the third, Winnipeg had a great opportunity to regain the lead when Abercrombie crushed a shot that bounced off the top of the wall and Abercrombie had to settle for a double. Once again the Goldeyes were unable to capitalize with runners in scoring position as Westphal got out of the inning unscathed.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Dogs increased their lead. Trey Vavra led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on a Tony Rosselli double. Up next was David Olmedo-Barrera who scored Vavra with a sacrifice fly to give the Dogs their first lead of the game. The Dogs would add another when Edwin Arroyo knocked a single to center field bringing home Rosselli and it was 3-1 Dogs after four. -0

With Westphal pitching for the first time in 17 days and coming off an injury, the Dogs sent out Luke Wilkins to begin the top of the fifth. Westphal had a great night for Chicago, giving up one earned run while striking out eight on three hits in 4.0 innings pitched.

The second batter Wilkins faced was Tyler Marincov who ripped a double to left field, extending his hitting streak to 10 games in the process, but was left stranded as Wilkins retired the next two batters he faced.

Chicago would connect on three consecutive hits to begin the bottom of the fifth, adding to their lead when Mitchel Kranson's single scored Kelly Dugan from second base. That would spell the end of the night for French, who was replaced by Christian Torres. Torres was able to retire the first two batters he faced before Edwin Arroyo picked up his second RBI of the game with an RBI double that scored Vavra to put the Dogs up 5-1.

French (5-6) took the loss for the Goldeyes, giving up five earned runs on 12 hits and one strikeout in 4.0 innings pitched.

Chicago would add another run in the seventh to round out the scoring.

The Goldeyes were held to just seven hits in the final two games of the series.

