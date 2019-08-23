Cleburne Rally Falls Short

SIOUX CITY, Iowa. - The Cleburne Railroaders scored four unanswered runs and brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth, but couldn't find the big hit as the Sioux City Explorers finished off a three-game sweep with a 7-4 win on Friday night at Lewis and Clark Park.

Sioux City (51-39) surged to a 7-0 lead, scoring in each of the first five innings against Cleburne starter Eudis Idrogo (8-5). Jeremy Hazelbaker got the scoring started in the first with a run-scoring fielder's choice grounder, followed by a pair of RBI singles from Dexture McCall and Sebastian Zawada. Kyle Wren made it 4-0 with an RBI single in the second, and then added another RBI single in the third to push the lead to 5-0.

Adam Sasser plated the Explorers sixth run of the night with a run-scoring single in the fourth, and Hazelbaker added another RBI single in the fifth.

Cleburne (53-38) got the comeback started with a pair of runs in the sixth. Angel Reyes and Ryan Brett ripped RBI doubles against Sioux City starter Pete Tago (4-3) to trim the lead to 7-2.

In the eighth, John Nester smacked a sacrifice fly and Brett drilled his second RBI double of the night to pull Cleburne within 7-4. The Railroaders threatened in the top of the ninth, putting two on with one out. But Tyler Fallwell struck out the next two hitters to slam the door, recording his first save.

The Railroaders travel back home for their final three home games of the regular season beginning on Saturday night. They welcome in the Texas AirHogs, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 7:06 PM.

