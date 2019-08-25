5-Run 3rd Powers AirHogs to 8-2 Win in Cleburne

One night after suffering the worst loss of the season, the AirHogs get the most important win of the season in Cleburne tonight, taking care of business 8-2.

The AirHogs fell behind early thanks to a Ryan Brett solo home run in the second inning.

The AirHogs bats exploded in the 3rd inning putting up 5 runs highlighted by Na Chuang's RBI double to make it 5-1.

The AirHogs would add on another two runs in the 4th inning with a Li Ning 2 RBI single to make it 7-1.

The Railroaders would add a score in the bottom of the fourth off a Nick Rotla RBI triple. AirHogs would answer with a sac fly in the 6th making it 8-2.

The bullpen was phenomenal in relief providing 4 shutout innings highlighted by RHP Pete Perez's 2 innings of relief to keep the score at its final of 8-2

Tonight's win was number 26 on the season, one more than the team won last year with still 7 games to play.

AirHogs go for the series tomorrow in game 3, first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM it'll be RHP Zech Lemond on the mound for the Hogs to face off against RHP Jesus Sanchez.

