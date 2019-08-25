5-Run 3rd Powers AirHogs to 8-2 Win in Cleburne
August 25, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Texas AirHogs News Release
One night after suffering the worst loss of the season, the AirHogs get the most important win of the season in Cleburne tonight, taking care of business 8-2.
The AirHogs fell behind early thanks to a Ryan Brett solo home run in the second inning.
The AirHogs bats exploded in the 3rd inning putting up 5 runs highlighted by Na Chuang's RBI double to make it 5-1.
The AirHogs would add on another two runs in the 4th inning with a Li Ning 2 RBI single to make it 7-1.
The Railroaders would add a score in the bottom of the fourth off a Nick Rotla RBI triple. AirHogs would answer with a sac fly in the 6th making it 8-2.
The bullpen was phenomenal in relief providing 4 shutout innings highlighted by RHP Pete Perez's 2 innings of relief to keep the score at its final of 8-2
Tonight's win was number 26 on the season, one more than the team won last year with still 7 games to play.
AirHogs go for the series tomorrow in game 3, first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM it'll be RHP Zech Lemond on the mound for the Hogs to face off against RHP Jesus Sanchez.
Individual tickets for the 2019 season are on sale now. Visit AirHogsBaseball.com for more information.
All AirHogs games are available on Mixlr.com/txairhogs and home game video streams are available at Americanassociationbaseball.tv.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.