Goldeyes Come from Behind to Beat RedHawks
August 25, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to come from behind and defeat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 7-5, on Sunday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field. The RedHawks squandered a four-run lead to even the three-game series with Winnipeg at a game apiece.
Fargo-Moorhead got on the board first with a pair of hits from Tim Colwell and Chris Jacobs in the first inning. The RedHawks extended their lead in the third with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Correlle Prime and a two-run shot off the scoreboard from Leo Pina - his first home run since July 16th and his tenth of the season - to make it 4-0.
Winnipeg responded with two runs in the fourth to cut the RedHawks' lead in half, but Fargo-Moorhead re-extended their lead in the fifth with a run in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 5-2. Winnipeg added two more runs in the sixth to make it a one-run game.
Tyler Pike got the start for Fargo-Moorhead today and went six solid innings, giving up four runs on ten hits walking two and striking out four. Pike was in line for the win today up until the Goldeyes mounted a comeback in the ninth inning to take a 7-5 lead on a hit, a walk, a hit batter, and an untimely fielding error. Tyler Garkow got the win for the Goldeyes and Brent Jones picked up the loss after coming on to pitch the ninth inning for Fargo-Moorhead.
With seven games remaining in the regular season, the RedHawks (61-32) sit three games ahead of the St. Paul Saints (57-34) and six games ahead of the Chicago Dogs (54-37) for first place in the North Division. Chicago and St. Paul will face off with one another later this afternoon in St. Paul.
Fargo-Moorhead and Winnipeg will finish off their series at Newman Outdoor Field on Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.
