American Association Game Recaps

August 25, 2019 - American Association (AA)





Winnipeg 7, Fargo-Moorhead 5 - Box Score

The Winnipeg Goldeyes rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth inning to edge the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 7-5.

The Goldeyes were trailing 5-4 heading into the final frame but loaded up the bases for 2B Alex Perez and he drew a walk to tie the game. In the next at-bat, C Kevin Garcia (3-for-4) reached on an error that allowed both 1B Kyle Martin and CF John Prince Jr. to score what turned out to be the game winning runs.

LF Tyler Marincov added a pair of hits for the Goldeyes.

For the RedHawks, SS Leobaldo Pina went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and 1B Chris Jacobs added two this and two RBIs.

Sioux Falls 7, Milwaukee 6 - Box Score

The Sioux Falls Canaries overcame a strong start from the Milwaukee Milkmen to claim a 7-6 win.

The Milkmen put up three runs in the first and another three in the second but the Canaries never went away. RF Burt Reynolds hit a two-run homer for the Canaries in the top of the second and C Clint Coulter (2-for-3) doubled home two more runs in the third to pull the Canaries within two runs.

Coulter scored in the sixth when Reynolds bounced out to second and the Canaries took the lead in the eighth when LF Mike Hart (2-for-4) singled (and took second on an error) to allow 2B Alay Lago and Coulter to score.

For the Milkmen, LF Riley Pittmen had two hits and both C Manuel Boscan and CF Derek Reddy each had a pair of runs.

