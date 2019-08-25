Birds Pull out Dramatic Win in Milwaukee

August 25, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release





FRANKLIN, Wisc. - An eighth-inning two-run single from Mike Hart was the difference in a come-from-behind win for the Sioux Falls Canaries. The Birds (37-55) knocked off the Milwaukee Milkmen (36-57) 7-6 in the middle game of a three-game series.

The Birds trailed 6-2 after two innings, but scored five unanswered runs to seal the victory.

Sam Bragg pitched seven strong innings for Sioux Falls, allowing six runs (two earned) on five hits, walking three and striking out seven. He found a groove after the first two innings, retiring 16 of the last 17 batters he faced.

Milwaukee put up three runs in the first inning, but the Birds would respond in the second. Burt Reynolds smoked a two-run home run to left to make it 3-2. It was Reynolds' second blast of the year.

A couple of Canary errors led to three more Milkmen runs in the second, putting Sioux Falls in a 6-2 hole.

Clint Coulter knocked a two-run double in the third inning to make it 6-4 Milkmen. Coulter reached base four times in the win, scoring three runs.

Sioux Falls added a run in the sixth, but still trailed 6-5 heading into the eighth. A couple of singles and a sac bunt put men on second and third for Reynolds, who was intentionally walked. That set up Hart's game-winning single.

Connor Leedholm threw a scoreless ninth for Sioux Falls, recording his third save of the year.

UP NEXT

The rubber game between Sioux Falls and Milwaukee is set for Monday night at 7:05pm. Birds fans can tune in on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.