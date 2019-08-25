AirHogs Knock off Railroaders

CLEBURNE, Tex. - One night after holding Texas to just two hits, the Cleburne Railroaders could not silence the AirHogs bats as Texas evened the series with an 8-2 win on Sunday night at The Depot at Cleburne Station.

A Ryan Brett solo home run in the bottom of the second gave Cleburne (54-39) a 1-0 lead, but Texas (26-67) answered immediately with five runs against Stephen Johnson (8-2). Four consecutive singles and a double from Na Chuang gave Texas a 3-1 lead, then a wild pitch and an RBI groundout from Chen Junpeng made it 5-1 AirHogs.

Texas added two more runs in the fourth on an RBI triple from Justin Byrd and a run-scoring single from Li Ning. Cleburne cut the lead to 7-2 with a Nick Rotola two-out RBI triple in the fourth, but Texas grabbed the run back in the sixth on a Byrd sacrifice fly.

The combination of Pete Perez, Carlos Contreras, and Brett Eibner tossed four scoreless innings in relief to nail down the victory for Texas. Zhang Tao (3-6) earned the win with five innings of work, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out five.

The Railroaders and AirHogs conclude their series on Monday night at 7:06 PM. Jesus Sanchez (9-4, 3.30) gets the start for Cleburne, while Texas will counter with right-hander Zech Lemond (0-12, 7.54).

