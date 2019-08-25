Sierra and Sermo Deliver Rubber Game for X's

Sioux City, IA - The Explorers got the win they needed on a misty Sunday afternoon as Carlos Sierra delivered a wonderful starting pitching performance and Jose Sermo yet again came up clutch for the X's and Sioux City defeated the Kansas City T-Bones 6-2 to force an all important rubber game in the final home game of the 2019 regular season.

The Explorers began the scoring with a run in the first as Jeremy Hazelbaker drove home Drew Stankiewicz who avoided the tag at the plate to put the X's up 1-0.

Kansas City used a Shawn O'Malley two out double to bring home two runs in the fifth and jump ahead of the X's 2-1.

However those were the only two runs that Kansas City would score off of Explorers starter Carlos Sierra (8-1). Sierra tossed six innings allowing just two runs on only five hits, with six strikeouts and a single walk.

The X's would take the lead for good in the home half of the fifth. A pair of singles and a hit batter loaded the bases with two outs for Jose Sermo. The previous game Sermo crushed a grand slam in the same situation. This time he rocketed a double to right field which cleared the bases and gave Sioux City a 4-2 lead.

Sermo through the first two games of the series is 3-5, with a home run, two doubles, seven RBI's and has been walked three times.

Sebastian Zawada swatted his tenth homer of the season in the sixth to pad the lead to 6-2 in Sioux City's favor.

That long ball would knock Dylan Baker (3-5) from the game as he lasted five and a third innings, giving up five runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking one. It snapped a streak of four straight quality starts for the right hander.

The X's would manufacture a run in the seventh. A lead off walk and a bunt single would be followed by a sacrifice bunt and an intentional walk to load the bases. Dexture McCall drove home the lone run of the inning with a sacrifice fly to center making it 6-2.

Tyler Fallwell held onto the lead with two scoreless innings out of the pen, punching out four batters. Matt Pobereyko tossed a scoreless ninth in a non save situation recording a strikeout to end the ball game making the X's total 11 for the game.

The win brings the X's into a tie for the wild card and a game and a half behind Cleburne for the division lead.

The rubber game is set for Monday night at 7:12 pm. It's the final home game of the regular season for the Explorers. The winner will have a one game lead for the wild card heading into the final week of the season with the X's and T-Bones finishing the season with the final four games in Kansas City. The Explorers will send Eric Karch to the mound and he will be opposed by Akeem Bostick.

