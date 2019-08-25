Goldeyes Rally in Ninth at Fargo

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (50-42) beat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 7-5 at Newman Outdoor Field on Sunday afternoon.

Trailing 5-4 in the top of the ninth inning, the Goldeyes rallied for three two-out runs to take a 7-5 lead. Reggie Abercrombie opened the inning with a groundball, ground rule double down the right field line. Kyle Martin then walked on four pitches to put the tying and go-ahead runs on base with no outs. Fargo-Moorhead reliever Brent Jones nearly escaped the jam by retiring the next two batters, including a deep fly to the left-centre warning track from Willy Garcia. However, John Price Jr. was hit by a pitch on an 0-2 count to extend the game, while Alex Perez worked a five-pitch walk to force home Abercrombie with the tying run. Kevin Garcia hit a sharp groundball to first baseman Chris Jacobs. The ball deflected off Jacobs' glove to his backhand side and carried through to right. Martin and Price scored on the error.

Victor Capellan recorded three straight groundball outs in the bottom of the ninth to earn his 25th save.

Tyler Garkow (3-0) picked up the win in relief for the Goldeyes after pitching a scoreless bottom of the eighth. Jones (0-4) took the loss for the RedHawks (61-32).

Fargo-Moorhead took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a two-out, RBI double to right from Jacobs.

In the bottom of the third, Correlle Prime hit a sacrifice fly to right, and was followed by a two-out, two-run home run from Leobaldo Pina that made it 4-0.

The Goldeyes cut the lead in half in the top of the fourth on back-to-back RBI doubles from Willy Garcia and Dominic Ficociello.

The RedHawks re-extended their lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the fifth on another RBI double from Jacobs. The RedHawks went on to put runners on the corners with no outs, but Goldeyes' starter Joel Bender and reliever Mitchell Aker combined to escape the inning without allowing any further runs.

The Goldeyes pulled within 5-4 in the top of the sixth on an RBI single from Perez and an RBI fielder's choice from Wes Darvill.

Bender took a no-decision, allowing five earned runs on nine hits in four and one-third innings. Bender walked one and struck out four.

Tyler Pike started for the RedHawks and took a no-decision, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits over six innings. Pike walked two and struck out four.

Tyler Marincov had two hits and has hit safely in 12 straight games. Kevin Garcia finished with three hits.

