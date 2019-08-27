RedHawks Clinch Playoff Berth; Goldeyes Take Series

FARGO, ND - After taking an early 3-2 lead, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks dropped the final game of three with the Winnipeg Goldeyes, 9-3. Despite the loss, with St. Paul's victory over Chicago, Fargo-Moorhead has secured its spot in the American Association playoffs for the first time since 2013.

The RedHawks drew first blood with a 2-RBI double off the right field wall for Correlle Prime. Winnipeg answered in the second with a run, cutting the 'Hawks lead in half. The Goldeyes then tied the game an inning later thanks to Kyle Martin, who has been the RedHawks' kryptonite this season.

Fargo-Moorhead regained the lead in the bottom of the third on a Devan Ahart sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Brennan Metzger all the way from second base.

After the third inning, Kevin Hilton was lights out for Winnipeg and did not give up another hit until the bottom of the ninth inning. In that span, Winnipeg scored seven unanswered runs on six hits, three walks, and four Fargo-Moorhead errors. RedHawks starter Taylor Bloye only lasted 3.2 innings, after giving up seven runs, five of which came in the fourth inning. Hilton tossed all nine innings en route to a 9-3 win for the Goldeyes over the RedHawks.

One highlight of tonight's game was Fargo-Moorhead's outfielder Tim Colwell's pair of hits which give him sole possession of first place in the league in total hits at 123 for this year.

The RedHawks (61-33) will have their first day off in almost a month tomorrow before heading to St. Paul to play a three-game series with the Saints on Wednesday. After tonight, the RedHawks still have a 1½ game over the Saints for the lead in the North Division.

