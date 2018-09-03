Railroaders Sweep Final Series of Year

CLEBURNE, Texas - Dustin Williams hit a grand slam and tied the club record with seven RBI, and the Railroaders swept a series for the first time since June 7th, 2017 with a 15-4 win in the season finale over the Texas AirHogs at The Depot on Monday afternoon.

Williams clubbed the grand slam - Cleburne's sixth of the year - as part of a five-run 4th inning that opened the scoring. After Cam Monger was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Williams - who had just one RBI prior - cleared the bases with a homer to deep right-center.

The AirHogs scored two unearned runs in the 5th inning after a two-out error by Williams extended the inning. Stewart Ijames hit an RBI double, and Javion Randle drove him in with a run-scoring single.

The Railroaders got a run back on a throwing error in the 5th inning, and Angel Rosa drove in another with an RBI single in the bottom of the 6th inning.

Cleburne scored five more times in the 7th after Williams hit a two-run single and Mike Gulino hit a three-run homer, and the Railroaders added three more on two bases-loaded walks and a sacrifice fly to make it 15-2.

The AirHogs got a pair of runs back on two RBI groundouts in the 9th inning.

Mike gulino went 1-for-4 with four RBI and Levi Scott went 2-for-4 with a walk, double and an RBI. Angelo Gumbs had a two-hit game, and Paul Ludden walked twice and scored twice.

Roman Gomez delivered a 1-2-3 inning for his final appearance as a professional, and Tyler Wilson went 1-2-3 in the 8th inning.

James Williams got his second start for Cleburne and went six innings, giving up two unearned runs on only four hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

The Railroaders finish the 2018 season at 33-66, having won 21 games at home and 12 on the road.

