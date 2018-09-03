American Association Game Recaps

Kansas City 3, Gary SouthShore 2 (16 Innings) - Box Score

The Kansas City T-Bones clinched the final playoff spot by virtue of Wichita's loss earlier in the day, but the T-Bones went on to add a 16-inning win against the Gary SouthShore RailCats to keep the celebration going.

The RailCats took the early lead with OF Tillman Pugh's (4-for-6) leadoff home run in the bottom of the second inning and Pugh added to the lead with an RBI double in the third. In the sixth, 1B Noah Perio Jr. lifted a sac fly to score 3B Mason Davis (4-for-7) to cut the lead in half and Perio Jr. tied things up with an RBI single in the eighth.

The score stayed level at 2-2 until Davis hit a one-out home run in the top of the 16th inning.

St. Paul 6, Winnipeg 4 - Box Score

The St. Paul Saints kept their North Division title chance alive with a 6-4 win against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

The Saints scored four runs in the first inning thanks to RBIs from CF Kyle Barrett and 3B Dante Bichette Jr. (3-for-3), a wild pitch and an error. The Goldeyes tied things up with two runs on an error in the third and RBIs from 1B/C Gavin Stupenski (2-for-3) and RF Josh Romanski (2-for-3) in the fourth.

The Saints pulled away in the seventh and eighth as SS Joey Wong scored on a wild pitch and 1B Zach Walters scored when 2B Trevor Sealey reached on a fielder's choice.

A win tomorrow for the Saints paired with a loss by Gary SouthShore would give the Saints the division crown and home field advantage in the North Division Series.

Cleburne 8, Texas 5 - Box Score

The Cleburne Railroaders road a hot start to an 8-5 win against the Texas AirHogs.

The Railroaders scored three runs in the first inning and put six runs on the scoreboard before the AirHogs scored their first. CF Cameron Monger went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and 2B Angelo Gumbs and DH Patrick Palmeiro each added a pair of hits.

For the AirHogs, 2B Liang Pei went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and RF Stewart Ijames and LF Correlle Prime each chipped in an RBI.

Sioux City 4, Wichita 0 - Box Score

The Sioux City Explorers picked up win number 71 with a three-hit shutout of the Wichita Wingnuts.

Starting pitcher Luis Mateo (11-5) earned the win after throwing seven innings and allowing just three hits while striking out five batters. The Sioux City bullpen closed out the final two innings without allowing another hit and striking out four more batters.

3B Jose Sermo took care of all of the offense as he homered twice, going 2-for-3, and pushing across four RBIs. RF Michael Lang also had a pair of hits and scored once.

Fargo-Moorhead 3, Sioux Falls 1 - Box Score

The Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks clinched the series win by topping the Sioux Falls Canaries 3-1.

RF Tim Colwell's sixth inning solo home run was the turning point in the win for the RedHawks. LF Brennan Metzger was the only RedHawk to have more than one hit as he went 2-for-4 with a runs scored. 2B Maikol Gonzalez added an RBI.

For the Canaries, 3B Mitch Glasser went 2-for-5 and scored his team's only run thanks to an RBI from DH David Bergin. 1B Jeff Malm added a pair of hits.

Lincoln 3, Chicago 1 (Game 1/9 Innings) - Box Score

After the game Saturday evening was suspended due to rain, the Lincoln Satdogs came out on Sunday and won the first game of their double header with the Chicago Dogs 3-1.

The game was scoreless when it was halted Saturday evening after an inning and half and it remained scoreless until the top of the sixth on Sunday. In the top of the sixth, 3B Christian Ibarra hit a two-run home run to take the lead. RF Randolph Oduber drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the eighth to add an insurance run.

LF Joe Benson's ninth inning solo home run was the only run of the game for the Dogs.

Chicago 6, Lincoln 3 (Game 2/7 Innings) - Box Score

The Chicago Dogs bounced back in the night came to win the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Lincoln Saltdogs 6-3.

DH Trey Vavra went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run to finish with three RBIs and a pair of runs. He was one of three Dogs to have a two-hit game as 2B Edwin Arroyo and C Michael Falsetti did so as well. Arroyo also scored a pair of runs.

For the Saltdogs, SS Ivan Marin, 1B Curt Smith and LF Brandon Jacobs each hit solo home runs. Smith now has 22 home runs on the season, the second most in the American Association.

