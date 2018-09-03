North Division Champion RailCats Announce North Division Series Schedule

GARY, IN - Your Gary SouthShore RailCats are the 2018 American Association North Division Champions!

The RailCats will play the St. Paul Saints in the best-of-five North Division Series starting Tuesday, September 4th with games to be played at the Steel Yard on Friday, September 7th, Saturday, September 8th (if necessary), and Sunday, September 9th (if necessary).

The schedule will be as follows:

Tuesday, September 4th - CHS Field, St. Paul MN

Wednesday, September 5th - CHS Field, St. Paul MN

Friday, September 7th - 7:10pm - U.S. Steel Yard, Gary IN

Saturday, September 8th - 6:10pm - U.S. Steel Yard, Gary IN (if necessary)

Sunday, September 9th - 2:10pm - U.S. Steel Yard, Gary IN (if necessary)

The Gary SouthShore RailCats are offering an exciting opportunity to see EVERY 2018 playoff game for one low price with the Playoff Pass!

Two passes are being offered:

Box Seat Pass - $20 - Good for one box seat ticket to every home playoff game

Reserved Seat Pass - $18 - Good for one reserved seat ticket to every home playoff game

Those who purchase the pass will be able to pick up their tickets at will call on game day. The Playoff Pass is a limited time offer and only available until Wednesday, September 5th at 5pm.

In the event the RailCats advance to the American Association Finals, the playoff pass will include tickets to those games. The RailCats could host a minimum of 1 and a maximum of 6 home games in the American Association playoffs between September 4th and September 16th.

Passes may be purchased online at railcatsbaseball.com or at the Steel Yard Box Office RIGHT NOW.

Fans can purchase single game playoff tickets, starting at $7, at railcatsbaseball.com. Single game playoff tickets will be available at 10am on Tuesday, September 4th.

Place your 2019 Season Ticket deposit right now to save your space for all of the exciting action next season - including giveaways, fireworks shows, and more! Visit railcatsbaseball.com for more information.

