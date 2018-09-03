North Division Champion RailCats Announce North Division Series Schedule
September 3, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release
GARY, IN - Your Gary SouthShore RailCats are the 2018 American Association North Division Champions!
The RailCats will play the St. Paul Saints in the best-of-five North Division Series starting Tuesday, September 4th with games to be played at the Steel Yard on Friday, September 7th, Saturday, September 8th (if necessary), and Sunday, September 9th (if necessary).
The schedule will be as follows:
Tuesday, September 4th - CHS Field, St. Paul MN
Wednesday, September 5th - CHS Field, St. Paul MN
Friday, September 7th - 7:10pm - U.S. Steel Yard, Gary IN
Saturday, September 8th - 6:10pm - U.S. Steel Yard, Gary IN (if necessary)
Sunday, September 9th - 2:10pm - U.S. Steel Yard, Gary IN (if necessary)
The Gary SouthShore RailCats are offering an exciting opportunity to see EVERY 2018 playoff game for one low price with the Playoff Pass!
Two passes are being offered:
Box Seat Pass - $20 - Good for one box seat ticket to every home playoff game
Reserved Seat Pass - $18 - Good for one reserved seat ticket to every home playoff game
Those who purchase the pass will be able to pick up their tickets at will call on game day. The Playoff Pass is a limited time offer and only available until Wednesday, September 5th at 5pm.
In the event the RailCats advance to the American Association Finals, the playoff pass will include tickets to those games. The RailCats could host a minimum of 1 and a maximum of 6 home games in the American Association playoffs between September 4th and September 16th.
Passes may be purchased online at railcatsbaseball.com or at the Steel Yard Box Office RIGHT NOW.
Fans can purchase single game playoff tickets, starting at $7, at railcatsbaseball.com. Single game playoff tickets will be available at 10am on Tuesday, September 4th.
Place your 2019 Season Ticket deposit right now to save your space for all of the exciting action next season - including giveaways, fireworks shows, and more! Visit railcatsbaseball.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from September 3, 2018
- North Division Champion RailCats Announce North Division Series Schedule - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Wingnuts Celebrate Final Game at Lawrence-Dumont with Win - Wichita Wingnuts
- RailCats Claim North Division with 3-2 Comeback Win vs. KC - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Garrett Powers Canaries to Season-Ending Win - Sioux Falls Canaries
- RedHawks Finish 2018 Season with Loss to Canaries - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- AirHogs Wrap 2018 Season, Thomas Named to All-Star Squad - Texas AirHogs
- Railroaders Sweep Final Series of Year - Cleburne Railroaders
- Tickets Now on Sale as Saints Will Host First Two Games of North Division Series on Tuesday and Wednesday - St. Paul Saints
- Cunningham Named All-Star; Host Playoffs Tuesday & Wednesday - Kansas City T-Bones
- Sermo and Garcia Sweep Weekly Awards - Sioux City Explorers
- Perfect 10: Saints Win Season Finale, Wait to See If They Are Division Champs - St. Paul Saints
- Saltdogs Washed out in Season Finale - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Mazzola Reaches Career Milestone, Goldeyes Fall to Saints - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Curt Smith Chosen as a Postseason All-Star - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Lang, Samson and Sermo Named All-Stars - Sioux City Explorers
- First Baseman Brady Shoemaker and Catcher Justin O'Conner Represent Playoff Bound Saints as Post-Season All-Stars - St. Paul Saints
- Banwart, Tillman, Watkins Snag Postseason Honors - Wichita Wingnuts
- AirHogs Drop Penultimate Game of 2018 - Texas AirHogs
- T-Bones Clinch Playoff Spot; Defeat Gary in 16 Innings - Kansas City T-Bones
- American Association Game Recaps - AA
- De Leon's Herculean Relief Outing Not Enough in 16-Inning, 3-2 Loss - Gary SouthShore Railcats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gary SouthShore Railcats Stories
- North Division Champion RailCats Announce North Division Series Schedule
- RailCats Claim North Division with 3-2 Comeback Win vs. KC
- De Leon's Herculean Relief Outing Not Enough in 16-Inning, 3-2 Loss
- Watch Every 2018 RailCats Playoff Game with the "Playoff Pass"
- Santiesteban's Two Blasts Push Gary to Fifth Straight Win