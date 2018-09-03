AirHogs Wrap 2018 Season, Thomas Named to All-Star Squad

September 3, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Texas AirHogs News Release





CLEBURNE, Texas - The Texas AirHogs got two hits, one RBI and one run scored from Stewart Ijames but could not withstand the Cleburne RailRoader bats in the season finale Monday at The Depot. The AirHogs fell to their South Division rivals 15-4 to close the 2018 campaign.

On the bright side, AirHogs outfielder Dillon Thomas was selected to the American Association All-Star team by league officials and media members. Thomas, whose 37 doubles led the Association this year, played the first 80 games of the season with Texas, hitting .333 with with 13 home runs and 54 RBIs.

The American Association All-Star selection was the first in the career of Thomas, who signed with the Milwaukee Brewers organization earlier this month. He is currently hitting .293 with five RBIs and a .464 OBP for the Brewers' Advanced-A affiliate, the Carolina Mudcats.

Dustin Williams broke the contest in Cleburne open Monday with a grand slam to power a five-run fourth for the RailRoaders. Williams would match a franchise record with seven RBIs in the game. James Williams (1-0) earned the win with six innings of two-run ball.

Ijames, Javion Randle, Yan Shangqi and Ni Ziyang picked up RBIs in the loss. Randle finished with two hits. Ijames reached 101 hits on the 2018 season with a single and a double. The AirHogs conclude the season 25-75. Cleburne wraps the campaign 33-66.

The contest marks the last in a historic 2018 season for the the AirHogs - powered by Beijing Shougang Eagles. This year's squad featured 50 players from the Chinese national baseball program as part of a new partnership with Beijing Shougang. Visit AirHogsBaseball.com and follow the team on Twitter and Facebook @TXAirHogs for the latest news this offseason. Media inquiries: jzanaboni@texasairhogs.com.

