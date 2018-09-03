RailCats Claim North Division with 3-2 Comeback Win vs. KC

GARY, Ind. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats won their first Regular-Season Division Title as members of the American Association and set a franchise-record for most wins in a single-season with their 59th after defeating the Kansas City T-Bones, 3-2, in comeback fashion on a rainy Labor Day afternoon at U.S. Steel Yard. Trailing 2-0 entering the bottom of the sixth, Gary scored three unanswered runs to win the final regular-season game of the year and secure the No. 1 seed in the North Division Series.

Kansas City (62-37) took the opening lead for the first time during the series with a two-out run in the fourth. Todd Cunningham recorded the first extra-base hit on the rafternoon with a one-out double down into the left field corner. Two hitters later, Alay Lago recorded his first hit of the series with an RBI double to left-center, plating Cunningham from second.

The T-Bones increased their lead to 2-0 with another run in the top of the sixth. Ryan Brett doubled to left-center to begin the inning before moving up to third on Mason Davis' flyout to right. Cunningham followed Davis with an RBI single to center past a drawn-in infield, bringing home Brett from third.

Gary (59-41) ended their 19-inning scoreless drought with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth, tying the game at 2-2. Randy Santiesteban doubled down the left line with two outs before Andy Paz was then grazed on the jersey on the very next pitch from T-Bones starter Jared Mortenesen. Alex Crosby followed Paz with an RBI double through the right side on the infield, scoring Santiesteban for the 'Cats first run. K.C. Huth then made it a 2-2 game with an opposite-field RBI single to right, bringing in Paz to score.

The RailCats took the lead for good on Colin Willis' sacrifice fly in the seventh. D.K. Carey reached base for the third time on the day with a leadoff walk before advancing up to second on Andy De Jesus' sacrifice bunt. Tillman Pugh then extended his league-best on-base streak to 41 games with an infield single, giving Gary runners on the corners before Willis drove in Carey with the game's final run.

Peyton Sanderlin (2-0) shined in his second professional start after getting activated from the seven-day disabled list before Monday's game. The right-hander went a career-high 7.1 innings, yielding two runs on seven hits, a walk and three strikeouts in the win while Myles Smith (8) recorded his team-high eighth hold after retiring both batters he faced, one via a strikeout, in the top of the eighth. Adam Quintana (12) secured the win with his second straight save in the top of the ninth after getting Tucker Pennell to groundout to him to end the regular-season.

Robert Calvano (0-1) was charged with the loss in his third appearance in as many days. In one inning of relief, the right-hander allowed one run on a hit and a walk.

Gary begins the North Division Series on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. against the St. Paul Saints in Minnesota. RHP Keaton Steele (4-6, 3.33) is expected to start game one against St. Paul while the Saints have yet to announce their starter.

