Garrett Powers Canaries to Season-Ending Win
September 3, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
FARGO, N.D. - The Sioux Falls Canaries ended their season on a high note Monday, knocking off the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 7-1 in the season finale for both teams.
Maxx Garrett led the way for the Birds, finishing with two triples, two runs scored, and 3 RBIs. The Birds finished the season with a 40-60 record.
Garrett's first triple led off the fifth inning, at that point still scoreless after a slow start from both offenses. Garrett scored the game's first run on an RBI groundout by Mitch Glasser.
Canaries starter Mark Seyler got out to a hot start, taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning. But an RBI double from Derrick Fox tied the score at one.
Seyler got the win, throwing five innings of one-run ball. Fox's double was the only hit he allowed.
The Canaries broke the game open in the top of the sixth. With the bases loaded and one out, Garrett hit his second triple in as many at-bats, clearing the bases and making it 4-1 Canaries.
Garrett scored one batter later on an RBI single from Jeff Malm. It was the first time a Canary has tripled more than once in a game this season.
A two-run single from Jordan Smith in the top of the ninth extended the Birds' lead to 7-2.
Trevor Jaunich, Nicco Blank, Ryan Fritze and Kyle Schepel worked one scoreless inning each to finish out the game for Sioux Falls.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from September 3, 2018
- Garrett Powers Canaries to Season-Ending Win - Sioux Falls Canaries
- RedHawks Finish 2018 Season with Loss to Canaries - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- AirHogs Wrap 2018 Season, Thomas Named to All-Star Squad - Texas AirHogs
- Railroaders Sweep Final Series of Year - Cleburne Railroaders
- Tickets Now on Sale as Saints Will Host First Two Games of North Division Series on Tuesday and Wednesday - St. Paul Saints
- Cunningham Named All-Star; Host Playoffs Tuesday & Wednesday - Kansas City T-Bones
- Sermo and Garcia Sweep Weekly Awards - Sioux City Explorers
- Perfect 10: Saints Win Season Finale, Wait to See If They Are Division Champs - St. Paul Saints
- Saltdogs Washed out in Season Finale - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Mazzola Reaches Career Milestone, Goldeyes Fall to Saints - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Curt Smith Chosen as a Postseason All-Star - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Lang, Samson and Sermo Named All-Stars - Sioux City Explorers
- First Baseman Brady Shoemaker and Catcher Justin O'Conner Represent Playoff Bound Saints as Post-Season All-Stars - St. Paul Saints
- Banwart, Tillman, Watkins Snag Postseason Honors - Wichita Wingnuts
- AirHogs Drop Penultimate Game of 2018 - Texas AirHogs
- T-Bones Clinch Playoff Spot; Defeat Gary in 16 Innings - Kansas City T-Bones
- American Association Game Recaps - AA
- De Leon's Herculean Relief Outing Not Enough in 16-Inning, 3-2 Loss - Gary SouthShore Railcats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.