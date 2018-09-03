Garrett Powers Canaries to Season-Ending Win

September 3, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release





FARGO, N.D. - The Sioux Falls Canaries ended their season on a high note Monday, knocking off the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 7-1 in the season finale for both teams.

Maxx Garrett led the way for the Birds, finishing with two triples, two runs scored, and 3 RBIs. The Birds finished the season with a 40-60 record.

Garrett's first triple led off the fifth inning, at that point still scoreless after a slow start from both offenses. Garrett scored the game's first run on an RBI groundout by Mitch Glasser.

Canaries starter Mark Seyler got out to a hot start, taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning. But an RBI double from Derrick Fox tied the score at one.

Seyler got the win, throwing five innings of one-run ball. Fox's double was the only hit he allowed.

The Canaries broke the game open in the top of the sixth. With the bases loaded and one out, Garrett hit his second triple in as many at-bats, clearing the bases and making it 4-1 Canaries.

Garrett scored one batter later on an RBI single from Jeff Malm. It was the first time a Canary has tripled more than once in a game this season.

A two-run single from Jordan Smith in the top of the ninth extended the Birds' lead to 7-2.

Trevor Jaunich, Nicco Blank, Ryan Fritze and Kyle Schepel worked one scoreless inning each to finish out the game for Sioux Falls.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 3, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.