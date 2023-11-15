T-Birds Upended by Wolf Pack

November 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds forward Jamieson Rees vs. the Hartford Wolf Pack

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds forward Jamieson Rees vs. the Hartford Wolf Pack(Springfield Thunderbirds)

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (7-6-1-0) fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack (7-3-2-0), 5-1, on Wednesday morning inside the XL Center.

The Wolf Pack took a page out of Springfield's school day playbook and came out with an offensive flourish in the opening 20 minutes. Just 5:05 into the festivities, and just under 15 seconds after beginning their first power play, the Pack man-advantage took a 1-0 lead on a tap-in goal on the near post by Hartford captain Jonny Brodzinski.

Just under six minutes later, Brodzinski became the passer, as he filtered a perfect pass to the slot area from the trapezoid, and Alex Belzile cashed in to make it 2-0 at 10:59.

Hartford's offensive blitz did not end there, and Adam Sykora got his first goal of the season, cruising down the slot to beat Vadim Zherenko over the shoulder at 18:53 to give the Wolf Pack a 3-0 lead at intermission.

The T-Birds could not find any puck luck in the second period, as a Hugh McGing chance on a 2-on-1 caught the crossbar early in the period. Later on, Nikolas Brouillard found his way to the crease area to jam a rebound through Zherenko on the backhand at 12:58 of the period, extending the lead to 4-0.

At the other end, Louis Domingue had been perfect until an innocent-looking wrist shot from the right circle off the stick of Mathias Laferriere slipped through the veteran's legs at 15:20 of the period, finally getting Springfield on the board and narrowing the lead to 4-1 heading into the third. It was Laferriere's first goal of the season, with Zach Dean and MacKenzie MacEachern picking up the helpers.

Unfortunately for the T-Birds, the goal would only be a footnote, as Hartford extended back to a four-goal lead on a deflection tally from Adam Edstrom at 5:44 of the third to round out the scoring. Zherenko battled throughout and finished with 32 saves. Domingue needed to make just 23 saves for Hartford.

The T-Birds come back home on Friday, Nov. 17 for another Deuces Wild Friday at the Thunderdome, where the T-Birds will take on the Utica Comets for their first of four matchups on the season, with puck drop at 7:05 p.m., marking the first of five straight home games for Springfield.

Fans can reserve their seats to be a part of the Thunderbirds' hockey action for the 2023-24 season by calling (413)-739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.