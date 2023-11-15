Tailor and the Cook Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Set for Tomorrow at 3pm

Utica, NY - Mohawk Valley Garden announced today that Tailor and the Cook, a farm to table restaurant rooted in Utica, will hold its ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, November 16th at 3pm at 311 Main Street in Utica. The local restaurant has been named one of the Top 100 Restaurants in America, as well as the Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America from opentable.com. It is also recognized as a Restaurant of Distinction by DiRoNA. In 2023, they were awarded for their second consecutive Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator.

The restaurant will officially open its new location to the public on Monday, November 20th at 11am.

"We can't believe the day is finally here, and we are thrilled to open our new doors to our guests," said owner and Vice President of Food and Beverage for Tailor and the Cook Tim Hardiman. "Our new space at 311 Main is breathtaking, the menu is a wonderful representation of the incredible bounty of Central New York, and we have been working hard to expand and train our staff. This is going to be a restaurant unlike any other in our region. It's everything you have loved about Tailor and the Cook, but now with so much more!"

"As the city and county continue to change, I'm looking forward to Tailor and the Cook being at the forefront of the culinary experience in our region," said President of Mohawk Valley Garden Robert Esche. "Many details of the space have been perfected by our local contractors, vendors and everyone in between. I am proud and excited about the work they created and can't wait to share it with the community."

The historic building at 311 Main Street was built in 1893 as the John C. Hieber Building, and was most recently home to the beloved Children's Museum. The new Tailor and the Cook will be open seven days a week for Happy Hour, Dinner Service, Weekend Brunch and Private Parties. It features a brand-new menu with high quality farm-to-table dishes, now including more casual options for all to enjoy.

The venue displays a dining room consistent with Tailor and the Cook's past, a comfortable bar area, a four-season terrace with a fireplace for dinner or drinks, and the Hieber Room for private parties. Guests will notice designs, lighting and finishes around the space that are unlike any in Central New York.

