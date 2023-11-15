Wolves Drop 5-2 Decision to Griffins

The Chicago Wolves took the ice for a Central Division showdown against the Griffins on Wednesday in Grand Rapids.

Chris Terry and Max Comtois scored for the Wolves but four different players notched their first goals of the season to propel Grand Rapids to a 5-2 win at Van Andel Arena.

After a scoreless opening period, the Griffins struck first early in the second when Dominik Shine beat Wolves goaltender Adam Scheel with a shot from the slot. The goal snapped Scheel's shutout streak at 94 minutes, 34 seconds.

After Jonatan Berggren made it 2-0 Griffins midway through the second, the Wolves' offense came alive.

First, Terry notched his fifth goal of the season when the veteran forward ripped a shot from the bottom of the left circle that sailed past the glove of Griffins goaltender Sebastian Cossa. Nathan Sucese and Vasily Ponomarev earned assists on the score.

Comtois knotted the score at 2-2 just 1:08 later when the forward stole the puck from the Griffins' Brogan Rafferty deep in the Grand Rapids zone and flipped a backhander by Cossa to the stick side. The unassisted goal was Comtois' second of the season.

Grand Rapids regained the lead when Josiah Didier's shot from the point eluded Scheel late in the second.

The Griffins' Carter Mazur capped the scoring in the third with his first two goals of the season.

Scheel (39 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Cossa (26 saves) earned the win for the Griffins.

The Wolves fell to 2-7-1-1 on the season while Grand Rapids snapped a two-game losing skid to move to 4-5-1-1.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Milwaukee to face the Admirals on Saturday (6 p.m.).

