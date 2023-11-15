Admirals Summon Prokop from Atlanta

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that defenseman Luke Prokop has been recalled from the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL.

In his first full professional season, Prokop has tallied a pair of goals and added three assists for five points while skating in nine games with the Gladiators. His +7 rating is second among team defenseman and helped the club to eight wins in their first nine games.

Originally drafted by the Predators in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Prokop wrapped up a distinguished junior career with the Seattle Thunderbirds last season, guiding them to the Western Hockey League Championship and a subsequent appearance in the Memorial Cup. He ended the year with a remarkable +38 rating in the regular season despite playing in just 43 games, while also chipping in 21 points (4g-17a).

Prokop will look to make his Admirals debut on Friday night when they make their first visit of the season to Rockford to take on the IceHogs at 7 pm.

