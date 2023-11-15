Monsters Host Amerks for Inaugural HBCU Night Presented by Immaculate Cleaning

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters welcome the Rochester Americans for a pair of games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday, November 16, and Historically Black College and Universities Night presented by Immaculate Cleaning on Saturday, November 18, with 7:00 p.m. puck drops both nights.

The team's first HBCU Night on Saturday will coincide with the 21st Annual Destination HBCU College Fair Weekend where high school seniors and college transfer students will have the opportunity to complete the Common Black College Application, allowing them to apply to more than 50 HBCUs with just one submission. They may also receive immediate acceptance and scholarship offers. Furthermore, attendees will have the chance to interact with vendors and take part in workshops that cover a wide range of topics such as Career and College Readiness, Youth Programming, Health and Wellness and Community Service.

Saturday's Cargill Community Corner auctions and 50/50 will benefit the Cleveland Council of Black Colleges Alumni Association which is an alliance of local alumni, alumni chapters and supporters of the public and private Historically Black Colleges and Universities. In addition to contributing to events like the Destination HBCU College Fair Weekend, the Alumni Association enhances the awareness of HBCUs, provides student recruitment and scholarship opportunities, and offers alumni development, support and fundraising.

Dropping the puck at Saturday's game will be Anthony Brown who currently serves as the Family and Community Engagement Coordinator for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. Anthony has proudly served as president of two distinguished Historically Black College & University alumni organizations in the Cleveland area: the Cleveland Council of Black Colleges Alumni Associationand the Northern Ohio Inter-Alumni Councilfor the United Negro College Fund for six years until 2020. He has made a name for himself as an avid supporter of minority higher education, earning him the nickname of "Mr. HBCU of Cleveland" for his dedication to promoting the value of these esteemed institutions of higher learning.

Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District will be present on the concourse as a participating partner of the night in alignment with NEORSD's diversity, equity and inclusion outreach. The Monsters will highlight several team members from Rock Entertainment Group who are alumni of HBCUs through spotlight videos and recognition moments.

Additionally, the team will have moments of recognition for the recruiters and planning committee of the Destination HBCU College Fair Weekend as well as students who attended the College Fair. In a special moment, eight students who received their acceptance to a HBCU on site during the College Fair earlier in the day will have a spotlighted ride on the Fan Cruiser.

