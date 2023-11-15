Game Preview: Condors at Wranglers, 6 p.m.

November 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







BAKERSFIELD CONDORS (4-5-0, 8pts) @ CALGARY WRANGLERS (9-1-1, 19pts)

The Condors go for the split against their Alberta rivals.

PUCK DROP: 6 p.m. PT

BROADCAST

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio

iHeartRadio App

AHLTV.com

Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps from.

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors wrap up their four-game, eight day trip with the second of eight against Calgary.

LOOKING BACK

Despite a season-high 42 shots, the Condors could not dig out of a 4-0 second intermission hole and fell 6-3 a night ago. Seth Griffith had a multi-point (1g-1a) night, his first of the season.

DINEEN DELIVERS

Cam Dineen fired a team-high nine shots last night and scored his first goal of the season, on the power play, to give the Condors their first goal in nearly 170 minutes of game action on the road trip.

OLLIE'S TURN

Olivier Rodrigue is expected to start between the pipes tonight. He last started on October 28, but is 2-0 on the season with a 1.00 goals-against average and a .968 save percentage. Dating back to last season, Rodrigue is 6-1-0 in his last seven appearances, stopping 209 of 218 shots, good for a .959 save percentage.

HELPING OUT

Carl Berglund and Ethan De Jong both returned to the lineup last night and notched assists. It was Berglund's first AHL point.

BUILD OFF IT

Bakersfield outshot Calgary 19-3 in the third period last night and eclipsed 40 shots for the first time this season.

VETERAN LADEN ROSTER

Due to the AHL's developmental rule, the Condors have too many veterans on the active roster. That group includes Brad Malone, Seth Griffith, Ben Gleason, Lane Pederson, Greg McKegg, Drake Caggiula, and Adam Erne. As a team is only allowed to dress six on a given game night, one player in the aforementioned group will have to come out of the lineup each game.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Calgary sits atop the AHL with 19 points on the young season. They have won three straight and are 8-1-0 overall in nine games against the Condors. Rookie first round pick Matt Coronato had three points (1g-2a) a night ago.

UP NEXT

The Condors return home for a two-game homestand. It begins on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against Henderson (click here for tickets). Teddy Bear Toss returns a week from Saturday. Limited seats are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.