Limoges Lifts Bears to 5-4 OT Win Over Penguins

(Wilkes-Barre Township, PA) -Jimmy Huntington scored twice and Alex Limoges netted the game-winner to lift the Hershey Bears (10-4-0-0) to a 5-4 overtime victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (6-5-2-0) on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena. It was Hershey's first road win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, and leveled the Bears' record in the regular-season series at 2-2-0-0.

Joe Snively opened the scoring 1:24 into the contest when he hammered Logan Day's rebound off the end-board past Joel Blomqvist for his fourth of the season. Jake Massie earned a secondary assist on the strike.

Valtteri Puustinen tied the game for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at 10:09 as the Penguins forward received the pass in the slot and fired a low shot that beat Hunter Shepard.

Huntington hustled through the slot before roofing his fourth of the season past Blomqvist from Limoges and Snively at 13:57 to put Hershey ahead 2-1.

Jansen Harkins scored two straight goals for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at 0:31 and 6:32 to put the hosts in front, but Huntington buried his second of the night for Hershey from Day and Massie off a face-off play in the attacking zone at 8:08 to draw the Bears level at 3-3. For Massie, the helper gave him his first career multi-assist game.

Vincent Iorio then put the Bears in front 4-3 with his first of the season after taking a pass from Matt Strome and beating Blomqvist with a wrister from the slot at 10:55.

Jagger Joshua tied the game for the Penguins at 13:47 to close out the scoring for a high-flying period, in which each team found the net on half of the combined 10 shots in the stanza.

Both clubs tightened up in the third period, but neither team could break the 4-4 deadlock, sending the game to overtime.

Limoges finished it for Hershey in the sudden-death period as he crisscrossed with Ethen Frank before burying his third of the season at 2:51, with Iorio picking up a secondary assist.

Shots finished 26-21 in favor of the Bears. Shepard went 17-for-21 in securing his fifth consecutive victory for Hershey, and his fifth of the season; Blomqvist went 21-for-26 in the overtime defeat for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Hershey was 0-for-3 on the power play; the Penguins went 1-for-2 with the man advantage.

