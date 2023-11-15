Checkers Add Goaltenders Evan Cormier and Matt Zenzola
November 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers added a pair of goaltenders ahead of tonight's game in San Diego, recalling Evan Cormier from the ECHL's Florida Everblades and signing Matt Zenzola to a professional tryout contract.
Cormier, 26, owns a 2-1-1 record with a 1.45 goals-against average and .953 save percentage for the Everblades this season. The 6-foot-3, 203-pound native of Bowmanville, Ontario, has accumulated 53 games of AHL experience with Binghamton and Manitoba over the last five seasons, most recently playing twice for the Moose last season. The New Jersey Devils' fourth-round draft choice in 2016, Cormier signed an AHL contract with Charlotte in July.
Zenzola is a native of San Diego where the Checkers will play tonight. The 30-year-old played parts of five professional seasons from 2013-18, the majority of which was in the SPHL with Louisiana, Pensacola, Fayetteville and Roanoke. Zenzola (6-foot-5, 215 pounds) also played five ECHL games with Evansville in 2015-16.
