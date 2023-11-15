Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m.

November 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Wilkes-Barre Township, PA) -The Hershey Bears look for their first road win against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season when they pay their third visit of the campaign to Mohegan Sun Arena.

Hershey Bears (9-4-0-0) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (6-5-1-0)

November 15, 2023 | 7:05 p.m. | Game 14 | Mohegan Sun Arena

Referees: Graedy Hamilton (41), Andrew Bell (6)

Linespersons: Patrick Dapuzzo (57), Ryan Knapp (73)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (joined in progress), Capitals Radio

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears hosted Lehigh Valley on Sunday in their Hockey Fights Cancer game. After falling behind 1-0 in the first period, Hershey tied the game when Ivan Miroshnichenko scored his third of the season at 5:53 of the second period. The Phantoms, however, added three straight goals, en route to dealing Hershey a 4-1 defeat. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is coming off a 6-3 home loss to the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday night. The Penguins fell behind 4-0 before getting on the board with an Austin Rueschhoff strike, but the Crunch answered less than a minute later. Jack Rathbone scored twice in the third period to close the gap, but Maxim Groshev added a goal for the Crunch to put the game out of reach for the Penguins.

NELLY APPROACHING ANOTHER RUNG ON AHL COACHING WINS LADDER:

After Todd Nelson passed Robbie Ftorek for 12th on the AHL's head coaching wins list with his 355th AHL win on Oct. 20th at Providence, Hershey's bench boss finds himself closing in on 11th place. Now at 362 AHL coaching victories, Nelson can pass former Bears player Terry Reardon (coached Providence Reds and Baltimore Clippers) for sole possession of 11th place with his next victory.

SPECIAL TEAMS BATTLE:

Hershey and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton enter tonight's game neck-and-neck in league rankings for both the power play and penalty kill. Hershey is 12th with the man advantage at 10-for-51 (19.6%), while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 11th at 11-for-53 (20.8%). The Bears own the fifth-ranked penalty kill at 45-for-52 (86.5%), while the Penguins are in sixth at 37-for-43 (86.0%). In head-to-head competition, Hershey has gone 3-for-9 (33.3%) on the power-play against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and 9-for-12 (75.0%) on the penalty kill.

BEARS BITES:

Joe Snively leads Hershey in scoring against the Penguins this season with four points (3g, 1a) in three games...The Bears are 1-2-0-0 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton...Defenseman Chase Priskie is three games away from playing in his 200th AHL contest...Forward Jimmy Huntington is three points away from his 100th professional point and two games away from his 200th professional game...Forward Ivan Miroshnichenko is tied for 15th among AHL first-year players with seven points (3g, 4a)...Defenseman Aaron Ness is three points away from passing Patrick McNeill (152 points) for eighth all-time in Bears scoring among blueliners.

ON THIS DATE:

Nov. 15, 2008 - Hershey rallied from a 3-2 deficit against the Philadelphia Phantoms with a five-goal third period for a 7-3 victory at GIANT Center. Oskar Osala collected a hat trick, while Alexandre Giroux tallied a pair of assists (including on Chris Bourque's tying score at 7:04 of the final frame) for the Bears. For Giroux, this started what would become a franchise-record 23-game point streak (27g, 17a) that lasted through January 30 of that season.

