Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Phil Myers to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-assigned defenseman Philippe Myers to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Myers, 6-foot-6, 219 pounds, was recalled from the Crunch on November 9 and made his season debut with the Lightning last night at the St. Louis Blues, logging 15:32 in ice time and two shots on goal. Myers has appeared in 154 career NHL games with the Lightning, Nashville Predators and Philadelphia Flyers, recording eight goals and 36 points.

The Moncton, New Brunswick native has played in nine games with the Crunch this season and has posted two assists. He is tied for the team lead for plus/minus with a plus-7 rating and ranks third among Crunch defensemen with 18 shots on goal. Myers has played in 186 career regular season AHL games with the Crunch, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Toronto Marlies, recording 24 goals and 96 points. Myers appeared in five Calder Cup Playoff games for the Crunch last season and registered one goal and two points.

Myers, 26, was acquired from Nashville along with forward Grant Mismash in exchange for defenseman Ryan McDonagh on July 3rd, 2022.

