Bojangles Game Preview: November 15 at San Diego

November 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Before the Checkers take the ice, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

THE MATCHUP

The Checkers and Gulls renew hostilities this week on the opposite side of the country from where the Checkers took back-to-back overtime wins in their most recent home games on Nov. 3 and 4. This time, the teams meet in southern California as the Checkers conclude their western swing with games tonight and Friday - both at the late, late hour of 10 p.m. eastern.

Charlotte's wins over San Diego came over the course of a five-game win streak that was snapped in its most recent game, a 5-1 loss at San Jose on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Gulls are mired in a nine-game winless skid that contains seven regulation losses in addition to the two overtime games at Bojangles Coliseum. The Gulls have allowed at least four goals in each of their last seven outings and have dropped to the bottom of the AHL standings since starting the season with their only two wins of the campaign.

Following these matchups, the Checkers return home for a busy holiday week at home that features games on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

THE STORYLINES

LOCKWOOD RETURNS

The Checkers are expected to have forward Will Lockwood in their lineup for the first time since opening weekend. After posting three points (1g, 2a) in his only two games as a Checker, he went on to appear in seven NHL games with the Panthers before returning on Monday. He'll help bolster a forward corps that started last game without Justin Sourdif and Skyler Brind'Amour and lost Cam Morrison to an injury during.

GOALTENDING OPTIONS

This trip marks the longest the Checkers will go without playing back-to-back games all season - an occurrence that normally makes up the vast majority of the team's schedule. As such, Spencer Knight was able to start the first two games of the trip and would still have two full days of rest heading into tonight. Knight has started seven of the team's 11 games thus far, with Ludovic Waeber (2-0-0) also available and Mack Guzda nearing a return from injury.

MCALLISTER STREAKS

Ryan McAllister found the back of the net for the fourth straight game on Sunday, tying Eetu Luostarinen (2019-20) and Brock McGinn (2014-15) for the second-longest goal streak by a rookie in team history. The team record in that category is held by current Checkers captain Zac Dalpe, who scored in five straight games during the 2010-11 campaign. McAllister's streak is the longest active goal streak in the AHL.

KILLING IT

The Checkers enter the week with the league's No. 1 ranked penalty kill at 89.6 percent. A power-play goal by San Jose in the team's most recent game on Sunday ended a streak of 20 consecutive penalties killed that spanned parts of five games. Previously, the team had not allowed a power-play goal since the Oct. 27 game against Bridgeport.

OFFENSIVE DEFENSE

Thanks to Carlsson and defensive partner Santtu Kinnunen, who leads the Checkers and is tied for second among AHL defensemen with nine assists, the Checkers are the only team in the league whose top two scorers are defensemen. Michael Benning has also contributed, as his three goals are tied for the most by an AHL rookie blueliner.

THE ONES TO WATCH

Charlotte

Ryan McAllister has goals and points in each of his last four games (4g, 1a)

Will Lockwood has goals and points in each of his last two AHL games (2g, 1a)

Lucas Carlsson has 10 points (6g, 4a) in his last six games

San Diego

Andrew Agozzino has six points, all assists, in his last six games

Ben King has four points (1g, 3a) in his last five games

Sasha Pastujov has assists and points in his last two games (2a)

THE INFO

Both of this week's games are available on AHLTV. Friday's game is available free of charge as the league's Game of the Week.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.