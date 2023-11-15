Roadrunners Announce Laugh Night on December 1
November 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners will host a postgame comedy showcase with the debut of Roadrunners Comedy Club, presented by 102.1 KFMA, after Tucson hosts San Jose on Friday, December 1 at 7pm from Tucson Arena.
A purchase of a game ticket Includes admission to the comedy show with comedians scheduled to appear including: Chris Quinn, Holly Hilton, Omar Tarango, Allana Lopez, Jen Blanco, Dom DiTolla (performers subject to change).
Each comedian will host a 10-minute set and be appearing during the week of the Comedy Club on 102.1 KFMA during Beef Vegan Presents. Beef Vegan, the Roadrunners in-arena host will be emceeing the event.
There will be a cash bar available to all Comedy Club attendees.
In addition, December 1 will mark another Friday College Night with $10 Tickets for students with valid University of Arizona or Pima County Community College email addresses.
Home This Weekend
The Roadrunners host Coachella Valley this weekend with Friday College Night and $10 tickets for students with a valid email from University of Arizona or Pima County Community College that can be purchased at TucsonRoadrunners.com/College. Fans can also take advantage of a special offer for a hat and a Roadrunners t-shirt for only $29, which is a 30-percent savings. Saturday is Hockey Fights Cancer Presented by Banner Health and also includes Rudy's Texas B-B-Q Family Packs that include four tickets and a gift card to Rudy's at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Rudys.
