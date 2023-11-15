Wranglers Win Third Straight

Make it three straight wins.

The Wranglers (9-1-1) moved into first place in the AHL with a 6-3 victory against the Bakersfield Condors at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night.

Dryden Hunt opened the scoring for Calgary, Brady Lyle and Rory Kerins added tallies on the powerplay and Ilya Nikolaev scored his second goal of the season.

Matt Coronato had a goal and two assists, while Jordan Oesterle and Emilio Pettersen both added a pair of helpers for the Wranglers.

Oscar Dansk made 39 saves between the pipes, improving to 4-0-1 on the season with the win.

The Wranglers opened the scoring on their first shot, just 26 seconds into the game.

Coronato carried the puck over the blueline and slid it over to Hunt, who picked up the bouncing biscuit and roofed it over top of a down-and-out Jack Campbell. 1-0.

Bakersfield got into penalty trouble midway through the frame and Calgary would convert.

With pressure in the offensive zone, Lyle kept the puck in at the blueline and sent a pass to Coronato who returned it to Lyle, as he blasted home his third goal of the season. 2-0. (13:17).

Calgary outshot Bakersfield 12-8 in the opening 20 minutes.

The Wranglers would extend their lead early in the second period.

1:43 into the frame, Adam Klapka's initial shot was stopped, but the puck popped up and Bishop batted it out of the air and into the back of the net. 3-0.

On the powerplay at 6:53, after Ben Jones sent a shot on net, Kerins cleaned up the loose puck in the blue paint and chipped it past Campbell to extend the lead. 4-0.

Bakersfield would get on the board in the third period with a powerplay goal from Cam Dineen, his first of the season at 4:31.

Just over a minute later (5:41) Nikolaev walked into a slapshot in the slot and hammered it past Campbell, for his second goal in as many games. 5-1.

The Condors kept chipping away late in the period.

First, Dino Kambeitz would score his second goal of the season for the Condors at 11:58 to make it 5-2.

Then, at 16:16, after an initial shot off the post, Seth Griffith snuck a puck past Dansk to draw the Condors within a pair. 5-3.

However, with the net empty at the Bakersfield end, Coronato picked off a pass and deposited the puck into the yawning cage.

6-3 final.

