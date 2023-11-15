Game Notes - BAK vs CGY

November 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Right back at it.

The Wranglers look to continue their winning ways on Wednesday, after picking up their third straight win on Tuesday night against the Bakersfield Condors.

With the 6-3 win last night, the Wranglers improved to 9-1-1 on the season, good for top spot in the AHL standings.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

November 17, 2023 8:00pm @ Ontario Toyota Arena

November 19, 2023 8:00pm @ Ontario Toyota Arena

Head-2-Head:

It's the first meeting of the season between these two clubs.

The Wranglers have won three straight games and are 9-1-1 to start the season, with the best win percentage in the AHL at .864.

On the other side, with last night's loss the Condors dropped below .500 with a 4-5-0 record this season and sit ninth in the Pacific division.

The Wranglers won seven of eight meetings last season, outscoring the Condors 30-16 throughout the series.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Rory Kerins

Rory Kerins scored the game winning goal against the Condors on Tuesday night, for his first goal of the season.

He extended his point streak to five games in the process, and Kerins now has points in every game he's played this season. (1g - 4a - 5GP)

ONE TIMERS:

The Wranglers have scored 18 goals in their last three games.

Ben Jones leads the team in scoring, with 11 points (3g,8a) in 11 games played.

Dryden Hunt has 5 points (2g,3a) in three games with the Wranglers.

Matt Coronato registered his second three-point game on Tuesday night and has 7 points (4g,3a) in his last five games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.