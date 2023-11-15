Game Notes - BAK vs CGY
November 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Right back at it.
The Wranglers look to continue their winning ways on Wednesday, after picking up their third straight win on Tuesday night against the Bakersfield Condors.
With the 6-3 win last night, the Wranglers improved to 9-1-1 on the season, good for top spot in the AHL standings.
WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:
DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE
November 17, 2023 8:00pm @ Ontario Toyota Arena
November 19, 2023 8:00pm @ Ontario Toyota Arena
Head-2-Head:
It's the first meeting of the season between these two clubs.
The Wranglers have won three straight games and are 9-1-1 to start the season, with the best win percentage in the AHL at .864.
On the other side, with last night's loss the Condors dropped below .500 with a 4-5-0 record this season and sit ninth in the Pacific division.
The Wranglers won seven of eight meetings last season, outscoring the Condors 30-16 throughout the series.
WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Rory Kerins
Rory Kerins scored the game winning goal against the Condors on Tuesday night, for his first goal of the season.
He extended his point streak to five games in the process, and Kerins now has points in every game he's played this season. (1g - 4a - 5GP)
ONE TIMERS:
The Wranglers have scored 18 goals in their last three games.
Ben Jones leads the team in scoring, with 11 points (3g,8a) in 11 games played.
Dryden Hunt has 5 points (2g,3a) in three games with the Wranglers.
Matt Coronato registered his second three-point game on Tuesday night and has 7 points (4g,3a) in his last five games.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2023
- Game Notes - BAK vs CGY - Calgary Wranglers
- Morning Skate Report: November 15, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Checkers Add Goaltenders Evan Cormier and Matt Zenzola - Charlotte Checkers
- Roadrunners Announce Laugh Night on December 1 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Defeat Wolves 5-2 in 22nd Annual School Day Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Adam SÝkora Nets First AHL Goal as Wolf Pack Soundly Defeat Thunderbirds 5-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- A Step up into the AHL for Logan Nijhoff - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Drop 5-2 Decision to Griffins - Chicago Wolves
- T-Birds Upended by Wolf Pack - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Phil Myers to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Admirals Summon Prokop from Atlanta - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bojangles Game Preview: November 15 at San Diego - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Host Amerks for Inaugural HBCU Night Presented by Immaculate Cleaning - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Condors at Wranglers, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tailor and the Cook Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Set for Tomorrow at 3pm - Utica Comets
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Returning Home - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Welcome Thunderbirds to Town for 'School Day Game' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wranglers Win Third Straight - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Wranglers Stories
- Game Notes - BAK vs CGY
- Wranglers Win Third Straight
- Game Day - BAK vs CGY
- A Win in the Desert
- Game Day - CGY at CV