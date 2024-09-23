T-Birds Trade Caleb Potter

September 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have traded Defenseman Caleb Potter to the Swift Current Broncos for a conditional 8th round pick in 2026.

"We'd like to thank Caleb for his time here," said Assistant General Manager Jared Crooks. "We wish him the best of luck in Swift Current."

Potter was drafted in the 5th round, 104th overall in the 2022 WHL Draft.

