Ethan Neutens Returned To Kelowna Rockets From Los Angeles Kings

September 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets forward Ethan Neutens

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor)

The Los Angeles Kings announced today that 19-year-old forward Ethan Neutens has been returned to the Kelowna Rockets for the 2024-25 season.

Neutens was invited to the Kings prospects camp in the summer and earned an invite to the fall camp as an undrafted player where he participated in the Rookie Faceoff tournament, a showcase that the Kings hosted September 13-16.

The Cochrane, Alberta native is entering his third season with the Rockets. Last season Neutens suited up in 61 games where he scored nine goals and 14 points. He also added a goal and an assist in 11 playoff games. Over his WHL career, Neutens has played in 123 games, amassing 10 goals and 23 points.

It's expected that he will be in the lineup on Friday when the Rockets welcome the Victoria Royals to Prospera Place on Friday, September 27. Tickets for Friday's game, as well as all other Rockets games, are available at Select Your Tickets. Puck drop for Friday night's contest is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

