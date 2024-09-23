Game Hub: Giveaway Weekend (9/28 & 29)

September 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







The Everett Silvertips host a pair of giveaway nights at Angel of the Winds Arena this weekend! Here's what you need to know.

Silvertips vs Winterhawks - Saturday, 9/28, 6pm

Location: Angel of the Winds Arena, Everett, WA

Time: 6:05 p.m.

Tickets: Fan 4-Pack (skip the fees!) or Ticketmaster (fees apply)

Stream: watch.chl.ca (Subscription required)

Listen: KRKO 95.3 FM / 1380 AM / Listen online (Free)

Cooler bag giveaway: The first 1,500 fans through the main gate will receive a special Silvertips cooler bag, courtesy of Buzz Inn Steakhouse! Makes for a good back-to-school lunchbox for the kids or handy beverage holder for adults!

Playoff rematch: This is a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference Semifinal, in which the Silvertips were bested by the Winterhawks in four games. Portland would go on to capture the Western Conference Championship.

Silvertips vs Rockets - Sunday, 9/29, 4pm

Location: Angel of the Winds Arena, Everett, WA

Time: 4:05 p.m.

Tickets: Super Saver Sunday (skip the fees!) or Ticketmaster (fees apply)

Stream: watch.chl.ca (Subscription required)

Listen: KRKO 95.3 FM / 1380 AM / Listen online (Free)

Flag giveaway: The first 1,500 fans through the main gate will receive an Everett skyline flag, courtesy of BECU!

Marquee matchup: Kelowna enters the 2024-25 season boasting some of the biggest names in the Western Hockey League. Tij Iginla was selected sixth-overall in the NHL Draft this past summer by the Utah Hockey Club, with an entry-level contract already inked. Andrew Cristall, meanwhile, is a 2023 second-round pick to the Washington Capitals. Caden Price leads the defense as a 2023 third-round pick to the Seattle Kraken.

What's next

The Silvertips hit the road for a two-week trek across the East Division to start October. They return home Oct. 23 to kick off a three-game week that ends with Pink the Rink Night on Oct. 26.

