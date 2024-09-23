Broncos Acquire Forward in Deal with Thunderbirds

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current made a deal with the Seattle Thunderbirds Monday morning as the Broncos acquired 2007 born forward Caleb Potter (Regina, SK) in exchange for a conditional 8th round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

Potter, 16, played U18 AAA Hockey last season with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the SMAAAHL scoring 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 41 games played. Potter was drafted in the 5th round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft 104th overall by Seattle and did play six games for the Thunderbirds last season notching one assist.

The Swift Current Broncos would like to welcome Caleb to the Broncos and the City of Swift Current.

The Broncos continue to prepare for Week 2 action in the WHL as they'll head to Lethbridge to face the Hurricanes in a re-match of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal a season ago before hosting the Prince Albert Raiders on Saturday night.

