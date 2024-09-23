Caden Price Returned To Kelowna Rockets From Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken announced today that 19-year-old defenceman Caden Price has been returned to the Kelowna Rockets for the 2024-25 season.

Price was picked 84th overall in the third round by Seattle at the 2023 NHL Draft. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kraken in April.

It's expected that he will be in the lineup on Friday when the Rockets welcome the Victoria Royals to Prospera Place on Friday, September 27.

Price recorded 13 goals and 55 points in 62 regular-season games with Kelowna last season, establishing career highs in goals, assists, points, power-play goals (three) and points per game (0.89).

Despite playing in three fewer games, Price saw his point total increase by 15 from 2022-23 to 2023-24. His 55 points topped Kelowna blueliners and ranked 12th among all WHL defensemen, with his efforts earning him All-WHL Second Team honors at the conclusion of the regular season. Price added 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in 11 playoff games with the Rockets, which ranked fourth among his team's skaters and led Kelowna defensemen.

Price has spent his entire WHL career with the Rockets, totaling 116 points in 174 regular-season games over the course of three seasons. He was named his team's top defenseman in both 2022-23 and 2023-24 after leading Kelowna blueliners in scoring both seasons. Born on August 24, 2005, Price was one of three sixteen-year-old players on the Rockets full-time roster in 2021-22.

A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Price represented Canada at the IIHF 2023 U18 World Junior Championship, taking home a bronze medal. He also donned the Maple Leaf at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he won a gold medal.

With Price and Ethan Neutens (Los Angeles) returned to the Rockets, Tij Iginla (Utah), Andrew Cristall (Washington), Max Graham (New Jersey), Hiroki Gojsic (Nashville) and Jakub Stancl (St. Louis) are the five Rockets who remain in NHL training camps.

