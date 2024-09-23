Five WHL Clubs Submit Their Bid to Host 2026 Memorial Cup

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced today that five Western Hockey League (WHL) clubs - the Brandon Wheat Kings, Kelowna Rockets, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers, and Spokane Chiefs - have officially submitted their formal written bids in an effort to secure the hosting rights for the 2026 Memorial Cup. The five WHL clubs vying to host the 2026 Memorial Cup represent the largest number of CHL teams bidding for this event since six Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) franchises sought to host the 2009 Memorial Cup.

All five franchises from the WHL were required to submit their bid documents ahead of last Friday's deadline. They will now be asked to formally present their bid before a selection committee in the weeks to come. Each of the bids will be evaluated based on four categories: business operations, local atmosphere/community engagement, event logistics, and hockey operations. Following the evaluation process, the winning bid is tentatively scheduled to be announced by the end of December 2024.

Among the five clubs seeking to host the 2026 Memorial Cup, there is at least one team from each of the WHL's four divisions (U.S., B.C., Central & East Divisions). Additionally, one of the clubs (Spokane) is from the United States and they are aiming to host the event on the heels of what was a successful 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow in Saginaw, Michigan. The 2024 Memorial Cup ultimately represented the first time in 26 years that the tournament was held in the U.S. and its first-ever occurrence in the State of Michigan.

In 2026, a WHL host club will be one of four teams to participate in the 106th edition of the Memorial Cup alongside the playoff champion from each of the WHL, Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and QMJHL.

Of the five clubs bidding for the 2026 Memorial Cup, both the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Medicine Hat Tigers are looking to host this event for the first time in franchise history, while the Spokane Chiefs (1998), Kelowna Rockets (2004), and Brandon Wheat Kings (2010) are all aiming to do it again. Additionally, between the five bidding clubs from the WHL, they have collectively won the Memorial Cup a total of five times, led by Medicine Hat (1987 & 1988) and Spokane (1991 & 2008), who have twice been crowned Memorial Cup champions. Among the other three bidding teams, Kelowna is the lone franchise to have won a Memorial Cup (2004) as both Lethbridge and Brandon are still in search of their first.

The most recent Memorial Cup took place last spring in Saginaw with the host Spirit defeating the London Knights 4-3 in the final to secure Saginaw's first-ever CHL championship title in franchise history. By accomplishing the latter, the Spirit became the first CHL club from Michigan to ever win the Memorial Cup and just the third U.S. franchise to accomplish the feat.

Next year's 2025 Memorial Cup will take place in Rimouski, Québec from May 22 to June 1, 2025. The 105th edition of the Memorial Cup will mark the return of the CHL's championship event to the province of Québec for what will be the first time in 10 years.

Since being awarded for the first time 105 years ago, the Memorial Cup has developed a rich tradition that has shaped the way junior hockey is played in North America - becoming one of the most coveted trophies in the sport. Originally known as the OHA Memorial Cup and donated by the Ontario Hockey Association (OHA) in March 1919, this trophy was created in remembrance of the many soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice for Canada in the First World War. It was later rededicated in 2010 to the memory of all fallen Canadian Military Personnel.

QUOTES

"We are excited to have received bids from five outstanding WHL franchises to host this event in 2026. Featuring the best junior hockey teams in the world, the Memorial Cup is a world-class event that provides a host city with a unique opportunity to both showcase its community and create an impactful legacy that can be felt for years after the event. With five bidding WHL cities, it is clear the interest is high in hosting this one-of-a-kind tournament and we can't wait to identify which WHL team will have that privilege in 2026." - Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL

"The WHL is excited to have five Clubs vying for the opportunity to host the 2026 Memorial Cup. The tremendous interest from our five Clubs is indicative of competitive balance on and off the ice within the WHL. Memorial Cups hosted by WHL Clubs are some of the most memorable and entertaining in recent memory and we are eager to deliver that same western hospitality once again in 2026. We look forward to the bid review process and wish the best of luck to the Brandon Wheat Kings, Kelowna Rockets, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers, and Spokane Chiefs." - Dan Near, WHL Commissioner

"We are incredibly excited to announce the official submission of our bid to host the 2026 Memorial Cup. Since sharing our intent to bid, the community support has been truly outstanding. From local government to businesses and passionate hockey fans, the enthusiasm has been overwhelming- this strong community backing is the foundation of our bid. Our proposal is unique and innovative, positioning Brandon as a premier host city for this prestigious event. As the only sole provincial WHL team submitting a bid, we are proud to represent our province at this level. The Keystone Centre, with its expansive facilities, has already undergone major upgrades, and if successful, additional enhancements are planned to elevate the fan experience even further. With its size, versatility, and location, the Keystone Centre is the perfect venue for an event of this magnitude. We are ready to deliver a world-class Memorial Cup experience for athletes, fans, and the entire hockey community." - Jared Jacobson, Owner & Governor of the Brandon Wheat Kings

"We are thrilled to have officially submitted our bid for the 2026 Memorial Cup. This is a momentous opportunity for our community, and we are excited to showcase Kelowna's passion for hockey, our world-class facilities, and the incredible spirit of our city. We believe this event will not only celebrate the sport but also leave a lasting legacy." - David Rush, Co-Chair of the 2026 Memorial Cup Kelowna Bid Committee

"It's very exciting for us to once again bid for the Memorial Cup. We felt like we were very close with our bid for the 2020 tournament, but moving forward we think we have a better opportunity this time. There are many things that we have to get through in the four-step process, but we really feel good about where we are at, and we are going to work hard and do our due diligence to make sure we have the best bid." - said Terry Huisman, General Manager of Business Operations for the Lethbridge Hurricanes

"It is an exciting time for the Medicine Hat Tigers Organization and our fans to have the opportunity to bid on the Memorial Cup Tournament. We also recognize that all the teams bidding to host the tournament have excellent programs and facilities. Any of these organizations would be a deserving host for the Memorial Cup." - Darrell Maser, President of the Medicine Hat Tigers

"We believe the combination of our team, staff, facilities, and city of Spokane will provide for an unforgettable Memorial Cup. Fans from all over the region will get the chance to watch the four best teams in the CHL compete for the hardest trophy in all of hockey to win." - Bobby Brett, Owner & Majority Partner of the Spokane Chiefs

