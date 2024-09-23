Wheat Kings Re-Assign Cameron Allard

Brandon, MB - The Brandon Wheat Kings has re-assigned 16-year-old defenceman Cameron Allard.

Allard will report to the Estevan Bears of the Saskatchewan Male U18 AAA Hockey League.

Drafted by the Wheat Kings in the 8th round of the 2023 WHL draft, Allard spent last season with the Estevan Bears U18 AAA program as a 15-year-old, collecting 27 points and 30 PIM in 44 games played.

The roster move leaves the team with 14 Forwards, 8 Defence and 3 Goaltenders.

As of now, Carson Bjarnason (G - Philadelphia Flyers) and Charlie Elick (D - Columbus Blue Jackets) still remain with their respective NHL teams.

The Wheat Kings are at home this week practicing and preparing for the first overnight roadtrip of the season, when the team travels to P.A. and Saskatoon this Friday/Saturday.

Next home game for the team is Friday Oct.4th. The BWK play host to the "battle of the Kings" when the Edmonton Oil Kings roll into town, tickets available at BWKTickets.com

