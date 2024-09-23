Keaton Verhoeff Names WHL Rookie of the Week

September 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Keaton Verhoeff has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending September 22, 2024.

Verhoeff scored three goals and one assist for four points in two games during the Royals' weekend series against the Tri-City Americans.

In Friday's contest, Verhoeff's first WHL goal tied the game for the Royals to force overtime. Verhoeff went on to score the overtime winner. On Saturday, Verhoeff tallied one goal and one assist. His goal came in the third period and forced overtime for the second consecutive game.

After the first weekend of the WHL regular season, Verhoeff is tied for second in the league in goals with three, as well as tied for first in points by a rookie, and leads all WHL rookies in goals with three.

Verhoeff was selected in the first round, fourth overall by the Royals in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

