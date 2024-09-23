Nashville Predators Sign Rockets Forward Hiroki Gojsic To Entry-Level Contract

Today, the Nashville Predators announced that they have signed 2024 third-round pick and Kelowna Rockets forward Hiroki Gojsic to his entry-level contract.

"We are excited for Hiroki to sign his entry level contract with the Predators," said Rockets President and General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "He's put in the work and we're looking forward to continue seeing him progress."

Due to the CHL-NHL Transfer Agreement, the 2006-born forward is not eligible to play full time in the American Hockey League until his 20-year-old season. He must either make Nashville's NHL lineup or be returned to the Rockets for his 18-year-old season.

Gojsic was selected by the Predators with the 94th pick in this past June's NHL Draft in Las Vegas. Gojsic suited up in his first NHL preseason contest on Sunday in Florida, and also played in the in the 2024 NHL Rookie Showcase earlier this month where he finished tied for the second-most points in the tournament with four (2g-2a) in three games.

Gojsic entered his rookie season with the Rockets in 2023-24, appearing in all 68 games posting 21 goals and 50 points in those games. He also appeared in 11 playoff games where he registered five points. Due to his successful first campaign in Kelowna, Gojsic won the Rockets Rookie of the Year Award.

The Rockets acquired Gojsic's WHL playing rights in a trade with the Victoria Royals just a few weeks after Kelowna selected Hiroki's younger brother Kanjyu in the third round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Royals selected Gojsic with the first pick in the second round (No. 23) at the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. He spent the 2022-23 season with the Penticton Vees of the BCHL, posting 21 points (10G, 11A) and 22 penalty minutes through 36 games as a 16-year-old rookie.

