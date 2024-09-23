Rebels this Week

Game On! The Red Deer Rebels are officially underway with their 33rd season in the Western Hockey League!

Opening Night The effort Saturday night was one the Red Deer Rebels hope to copy throughout their 2024-25 Western Hockey League season. The end result not so much as the Red Deer Advocate Home Opener at the Peavey Mart Centrium saw the Rebels fall 2-1 in overtime to the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes. Matteo Fabrizi scored Red Deer's opening goal of the season. The Rebels outshot Lethbridge 31-14 on the night.

Tiger Tales Next up for the Rebels is three-straight games versus the Medicine Hat Tigers, the top-ranked team in the Canadian Hockey League. The Rebels host the Tigers on Friday, Sept. 27 at the Peavey Mart Centrium before visiting Medicine Hat the following night, Saturday, Sept. 28, for a 7 p.m. tilt at Co-op Place. This weekend marks the first meetings between the Rebels and Tigers since Red Deer eliminated Medicine Hat in five games in round one of last season's playoffs.

Welcome to The Dub! Congratulations to Rebels forwards Cohen Poulin and Nolan Schmidt, who each played their first game in the Western Hockey League last Saturday versus Lethbridge.

Camping Season The Rebels had four players away at NHL camps over the weekend - Chase Wutzke (G, Minnesota), Ollie Josephson (F, Seattle), Kalan Lind (F, Nashville) and Kasper Pikkarainen (F, New Jersey). As of Monday Wutzke, Josephson and Lind have been reassigned back to the Rebels.

Season Tickets 2024 - 25 Season tickets are still on sale! Get access to all 33 remaining regular season home games at the Peavey Mart Centrium, and first dibs for your seats for the 2025 WHL Playoffs. Enjoy discounts on single-game tickets and merch from the Rebels team store. There are also 17, 9 and 4-game packs available. Learn more at reddeerrebels.com or by calling Shaun at 403-341-6000.

WHL Live Packages available for 2024-25 All Dub. All the time. Every dangle, every snipe, every celly - See every heart-stopping moment on WHL Live. With access starting as low as $9.99 (plus taxes), you can enjoy every pretty passing play to every glorious glove save right from the comfort of home. Visit watch.chl.ca for details.

