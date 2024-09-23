September 23 - Canes Chatter

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes will welcome the Swift Current Broncos on Friday, September 27th at 7:00pm to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at https://bit.ly/47zFo9j.

Truth & Reconciliation Night: The Hurricanes will host Truth and Reconciliation Night on Friday against the Broncos. Fans are encouraged to wear an orange shirt to the game as we celebrate Indigenous culture and herniate while promoting Reconciliation throughout the evening. Fans can also pick up an orange shirt at the game with a donation to the Lethbridge Sport Council's All Kids Can Play program. Shirts are available while quantities last.

Friday, September 20th - vs. Edmonton Oil Kings (3-1 Win): The Hurricanes opened the 2024-2025 regular season on Friday with a 3-1 victory over the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Dairy Queen Home Opener at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Logan McCutcheon, Kale Tipler and Leo Braillard scored in the win while Brady Smith made 19-saves. The 'Canes went 2/4 on the power play and 2/2 on the penalty kill.

Saturday, September 21st - at Red Deer Rebels (2-1 OT Win): Lethbridge swept opening weekend with 2-1 overtime victory on Saturday in Red Deer against the Rebels at Peavey mart Centrium. Hayden Pakkala scored in regulation before Logan Wormald netted his third career OT winner. Koen Cleaver was terrific making 30-saves for his first career WHL win.

Friday, September 27th - vs. Swift Current Broncos (7:00pm): The Hurricanes return home to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Friday when they host the Swift Current Broncos at 7:00pm. It will mark a first- round playoff rematch from last season. Lethbridge will face Swift Current four times during the 2024-2025 regular season.

Sunday, September 29th - at Calgary Hitmen (2 :00pm): Lethbridge will make their first of four trips to the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday afternoon to face the Calgary Hitmen at 2:00pm The Hurricanes posted a 4-1-2-0 record in seven meetings against the Hitmen last season. Lethbridge fell 5-2 to Calgary in the 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season.

